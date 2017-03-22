High 5 4 Kids: Lauren Walker - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Lauren Walker

By Shaquille Lord, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

This week on High 5 4 Kids, we introduce you to a 7th grader who's been in the national spelling bee, plays the saxophone, and holds a 4.0 GPA. 
She's also taking some high school level classes. 

Hard work pays off. "I just started off doing it for the fun of it and now it's like I have an adrenaline rush and people know me," says Lauren Walker. She admits, she didn't think she would be successful in her first spelling bee competition. "I thought it was beginners luck when I first won county and I just kept doing it."

After that, it was no turning back for this Davidson 7th grader. She's currently the 4 time Richmond County Spelling Champion and made it to the National Spelling Bee Contest in Washington, DC. 

But besides being a great speller, Walker holds a 4.0 GPA, takes 9th grade biology and loves playing the saxophone. She credits that success to her past spelling bee competitions. 

"When I started practicing and when I started learning it actually helped me in the long run as well." Despite next year being her last competition, Lauren says she hopes this will motivate anyone that's looking to try something new. "I think that you should just go for it and see how far life takes you because if you practice and study hard enough you can reach anything."

Walker says she plans on attending Duke University to study neuroscience, but wouldn't turn down a career in acting.

  • SRP Park ready for opening game Monday

    The first game ever to be played at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. as North Augusta High School takes on Greenbrier High School. It’ll be the public’s first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art ballpark.

  • Amen Corner notorious for swirling winds

    The 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National are some of the toughest in golf, even on a good day. But the wind has been known to stir at times, creating even more drama.

  • Lightning and rain could threaten round 3 of the Masters tournament

    With storms and rain forecasted for Saturday, round 3 of the 2018 Masters Tournament could be in jeopardy. Golf course managers are always very aware of the threat of lightning. Augusta National Golf Club uses a system called Thor Guard which is able to detect lightning within 25 miles.

