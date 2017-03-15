UPDATED: Charges upgraded for suspect in deadly hit-and-run of SCDOT workers

Charges for Lonnie Dean Miller have been upgraded.

Miller will now be facing two counts of 'Reckless Homicide'. This is in connection with the deaths of the two SCDOT workers he is accused of hitting with his car back in March. This was confirmed via Twitter by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The suspect arrested in the deadly hit-and-run of SCDOT workers Anthony Redmond and Robert Clark, is still behind bars this morning.

An Aiken County judge denied bond yesterday for suspect Lonnie Dean Miller. He faces two counts of hit-and-run in a deadly accident and one count of hit-and-run in an accident with minor injuries. Highway Patrol Trooper 1st Sgt. J.R. LaChance told the judge that Miller not only fled the scene, but also tried to hide his car with a bed sheet. 1st Sgt. LaChance also detailed Miller's criminal record too, saying that he counted over ten priors related to drug convictions and drug arrests as well a prior 'Leaving the Scene of an Accident'. He also has a prior 'Fleeing from Police' along with other charges for 'Obstruction'.

Miller's defense attorney told the judge that some of those charges may have been dismissed and that he isn't a flight risk since he turned himself in.

His bond was denied. Miller's next court appearance will be June 9th at the Aiken County Courthouse.

