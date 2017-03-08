High 5 4 Kids: Zach Freeman

This week on High 5 4 Kids we introduce you to a high school senior who says despite losing two close family members, he is still excelling on and off the field.

Zachary Freeman is a star athlete coming off a record wrestling season. "It just feels weird when you get home and you don't have nothing to do for the rest of the day," he says.

Freeman says he is someone who must keep himself occupied all the time. Wrestling, Football, Track. You name it, he probably does it. "When you're thinking that everybody else is out doing stuff while you're out here not doing anything it makes you feel weird." And there's more to this student athlete than just his 4.4 GPA. A story about overcoming tragedy.

"There are some choices in life that you make you and you have to understand that there can be consequences," he says.

Two of his closest cousins, both teenagers, died early from what he says were bad decisions. It made him think twice about what his purpose is in life. "I didn't want to die young without being able to contribute something back to the world."

So when this Aiken scholar graduates in June, his future goals include working with the school system by adding more activities to keep students on the right track. "I want to make sure schools all across the country all across the state are up to great shape to where we're not letting students just fail without giving them a chance to succeed."

Because he knows one bad decision, can change a life forever. "I don't think that any child should be left behind, every child deserves a chance to succeed in life."

Freeman says he hasn't made his college decision yet but he has his eyes set on Claflin University and the University of South Carolina.

