Augusta dog rescuers raise money to get 2-legged pup a wheelchair

A dog born without front legs is capturing the hearts of dog rescuers in Augusta and they're trying to get the pup a set of wheels. She gets around in her own way, but two-year-old Mylee doesn't know she's handicapped.

"When I have visitors coming in and they see her and go 'oh no.' I'm like no no, we don't talk to Mylee that way. There is no 'aww, pitiful Mylee.' Mylee is just Mylee,” says Mylee’s owner, Jennie Morgan.

She was born without front legs, which makes simple tasks like going to the bathroom difficult. But with a constant wagging tail and lots of love, Mylee is enjoying life.

"We fight over my reclining chair. Because she gets in it before I can turn around. And if I take her out of the chair and turn my back, she's back in my chair. So, we have to share it,” Morgan explained. She says imperfect animals deserve a great life too. That's why Mylee is getting a wheelchair.

"To be able to allow a dog to go outside and just be a dog is an amazing gift. It's really awesome to see,” said Mylee’s trainer, Cherish Danforth. She knows this first-hand because her own dog needs wheels too. She's helping raise the money to change Mylee's life. "We want her to be able to be a dog to her full potential.”

Mylee was fitted for her chair this week. Once it's made, she'll finally be able to play with all her siblings. "It will allow her to push with her back feet, so that she can move around just like the other dogs. She can run, and play, and hop, and carry on outside just like the other pups do,” Morgan said.

Mylee's wheelchair needs to be custom made and is estimated to cost around $500. A link to her donation page is here.

