Augusta blighted property task force meets to discuss plans to clean up the city

Augusta city officials are hoping chronic litter, worn-down homes and illegal dumping will soon be a thing of the past. On Thursday, the task force formed to address these issues will meet to move forward with plans to get the city cleaned up.

This topic is nothing new; abandoned homes and litter have been a problem across town for years. Only this time, four departments are joining forces with commissioners to roll out a targeted plan. For this all hands-on-deck-approach, commissioners have called on Planning and Development, Environmental Services, Housing and Community Development and the Marshal's Office.

Plans for this roll-out will include enhancing existing ordinances by implementing fines for illegal dumping and reinstating a Keep Augusta Beautiful chapter. That organization is responsible for coordinating programs like adopt-a-spot along with rallying volunteers for clean-up projects.

There's also a heavy emphasis on getting tax-delinquent and vacant properties back into the hands of responsible residents. Officials say if the communication between these departments is clear and effective. They foresee this plan being a major success.

Mark Johnson with Environmental Services says, "Anytime you can bring people together, inside the government and outside the government that are going to yield positive solutions, it's a good day."

Even if all goes as planned, officials say it could take anywhere from three to five years for residents to see a noticeable difference. Thursday's meeting starts at 10:00 a.m. on the second floor of the municipal building.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.