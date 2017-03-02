TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews at head-on collision on Knox Ave at Bradleyville Rd in North Augusta

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews at head-on collision on Knox Ave at Bradley - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

North Augusta Public Safety is on the scene of a head-on collision on Knox Avenue at Bradleyvile Road in North Augusta.

Dispatch tells FOX 54 that an ambulance is on the scene. One car is flipped over.

