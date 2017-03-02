Accident involving school bus near Gracewood Elementary

Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus in front of Gracewood Elementary.

The accident happened a little after 5:00 a.m. Thursday. The accident reportedly happened on the train tracks near the intersection of Gracewood Drive and Tobacco Road. Dispatch tells us the call came in with injuries reported, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

The Westbound lanes of Tobacco Road are shut down at this time.

