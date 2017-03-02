Accident involving school bus near Gracewood Elementary

It's no secret that college is expensive. Schools across the nation are beginning to realize that students aren't just struggling to pay tuition, some are also struggling to pay for food. FOX 54's Alissa Holmes tells us how one college here in Augusta is helping its students.More >>
Augusta city officials are hoping chronic litter, worn-down homes and illegal dumping will soon be a thing of the past. On Thursday, the task force formed to address these issues will meet to move forward with plans to get the city cleaned up. FOX 54's DeJonique Garrison joins us from the Bethlehem neighborhood, one of the areas officials plan to target.More >>
North Augusta Public Safety is on the scene of a head-on collision on Knox Avenue at Bradleyvile Road in North Augusta. Dispatch tells FOX 54 that an ambulance is on the scene. One car is flipped over.More >>
Thirty-two-year-old Michael David Barnwell is now facing ten counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Barnwell was arrested in January after several explosive devices we found throughout New Ellenton.More >>
Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus in front of Gracewood Elementary. The accident happened a little after 5:00 a.m. Thursday.More >>
