High 5 4 Kids: Sydni Perry

Practice makes perfect. For Senior Captain Sydni Perry, her ambitions on the field have pushed her to new limits. "Despite how you may feel you might want to sit down and give up you just have to get up and keep going."

Aside from conditioning, this student-athlete gained something even more powerful and that's confidence. "It definitely helped me speak up in class talking to different people, gaining that confidence." she says.

This Beta Club and SGA member is the backbone of her team whether it's a last second goal or keeping her teammates focused. "It's stressful at times because you might not have the right words to say every time but you just have to try to make the best decisions for everyone."

Whenever Sydni needs some motivation there's another team that's her backbone "Despite any trials that I may face I do have someone to go and talk to about that." Michael & Wendy Perry have seen their 17-year-old daughter accomplish more than they thought possible. "We've seen her do things in school that we've never imagined in Soccer that we've never imagined ," says Wendy Perry.

With graduation on the horizon, Her family tells her whatever path she walks that she always remembers to "Do something that matters something that's meaningful to her not worry about money not worry about how just find something that mean something and do it," says her dad, Michael Perry.

Sydni's Mom says she has more than $100,000 in scholarships and has her eyes set on attending Virginia Tech this fall.

