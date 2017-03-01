UPDATE: Neighbors reaction to additional charges - New Ellenton explosives suspect facing child porn charges

Neighbors on Tropical Lane say Michael Barnwell was quiet and mostly kept to himself. But after these recent charges, they're left wondering: 'doyou ever really know who's living next to you?'

"It's scary, something really bad could have happened," says Carson Long, a resident who lives on Tropical Lane. Long's neighbor, thirty-two-year-old Michael Barnwell, is facing additional charges after he planted more than five handmade devices in the New Ellenton community on January 14th.

Drayden Hellsing, resident of Tropical Lane says, "He wouldn't even seem like he would do something like that but looks can be deceiving,"

And after recent charges of child pornography by the South Carolina Attorney General, neighbors are shocked. They say they would have never thought their neighbor would be accused of something like that. "You don't know really know who you live next to," says one person.

"Nondescript, he was so quiet and kind of kept his head down," Long describes. People say Barnwell didn't like saying much at all to anyone. But they do say several times in the past he would get into arguments with other people but no charges have been filed. Long says Barnwell has left a negative impression on this community. "It's just really a wake-up call, a lot of people are starting to move out of here, I don't know if that's the reason but that's definitely the reason why we want to get out of here soon."

According to State Attorney General, Barnwell is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. It's a third-degree felony offense which could land Barnwell in prison for up to ten years.

