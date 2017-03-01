Rep. Allen, Sen. Perdue react to President Trump's address to Congress

Right after President Trump's address to Congress, Georgia Congressman Rick Allen gave some of his reaction. Congressman spoke with our Dawn Baker last night, saying "Well, obviously his energy, and I think he talked to all Americans about his vision for the country, the American spirit and the fact that if we can work together, we can accomplish anything."

Congressman Allen's office issued a statement following the address.

“Tonight, Americans everywhere heard the President outline his vision for our country. Focused and forward thinking, his vision revives the American spirit— a spirit in all of us no matter our background or circumstances. In his short time in office, we have already seen promises kept and immediate action. Real people have real problems, and the President’s agenda is not a checklist of issues, but rather an acknowledgment and response to the nation’s outcry and demand for change.

For the past 8 years, Americans have been left behind by policies created inside the beltway with little to no regard for the average Joe and Joanne. Not anymore. Our President is using his business sense to begin chipping away at the ice around our frozen economy, rescinding rules and regulations to provide job creators an economy to flourish in. He has made it his top priority to secure our country by rebuilding our military, supporting law enforcement, enforcing current laws and protecting our borders.

While momentum is building, there is much work to be done. Tax reform and Obamacare repeal and replacement lie in front of us. Georgians and folks all across America deserve better than Obamacare and the President is determined to provide relief to Americans at all costs—working across the aisle and asking Democrats to join him. Our President is not afraid to step outside his comfort zone to keep his word to Americans.

These are the reasons Americans sent Trump to Washington, and these are the reasons Georgians in the 12th district sent me to Congress; two businessmen bringing decades of experience in building a business to rebuild America. I am excited to work with President Trump, Vice President Pence and the new Administration to restore America to its full potential. It’s a new day in Washington.”