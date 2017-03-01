GA DNR annual Coyote Challenge begins

Coyotes can be found in every county in the state of Georgia: in rural and suburban areas. Starting in March, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is starting their state-wide Coyote Challenge.

This Coyote challenge goes from March until August. DNR officials say that this is the time of year animals like deer, turkey and rabbits start to reproduce. And Coyotes have a big impact on the populations of those animals. This is an effort by DNR to protect those populations and keep their numbers high.

But keep in mind Coyotes have a very healthy population in the state of Georgia and can be hunted year-round. There is no specific hunting season for them because they are not historically native to Georgia.

There are some rules to the challenge.

Not just anyone can participate. You must have a valid hunting or trapping license to participate.

Each hunter or trapper can submit up to five coyotes during each month of the challenge and each will count as a separate entry for the final drawing.

The person submitting the coyote must be present and must have caught the animal on their own.

No roadkill, spoiled carcasses or live coyote will be accepted.

The animals must be killed through legal methods.

Participants must bring the carcasses to a DNR office. The closest to this area is the Game Management Office in Thomson.

The winner of the monthly drawing will win a lifetime hunting and fishing license. For more information on the Coyote Challenge, you can visit the GA DNR website.

But for those of you who aren't planning to join in the challenge, you may be asking what should you do if you see a coyote. DNR Wildlife Biologist I.B. Parnell? says staying calm is key. "The best thing to do is try to run it off. You can pick up a stick or a rock or something like that to throw at it just like you would a neighbor's dog. And say 'Hey get out of here.' And what's likely going to happen with a coyote that's grown up in a suburban environment is that they don't perceive us as a threat."

And Parnell says that the coyote may run a few feet away and stop but you should continue to try and run them off and it will basically train them to stay away from the area. He also says that coyotes are attracted to suburban areas because of things that we leave in our yards like pet food or open garbage.

There haven't been any sightings in this neighborhood lately but coyotes are usually found in big neighborhoods with lots of homes.

