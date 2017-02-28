John C. Calhoun Expressway name change debate goes on

Since the 1960's, Augusta travelers have driven on the John C. Calhoun Expressway. But are his views on slavery enough to force elected officials to remove his name?

"In many communities, people who have buildings, bridges, roads named for John C Calhoun are removing those names," says Mallory Millender, President of HOPE. Millender spoke to Richmond County commissioners Tuesday during their committee meeting. He believes, given the progress Augusta has made when it comes to race relations, the expressway should not bear Calhoun's name. "He not only stood for slavery he was the nation's chief defender of slavery."

According to history.com, John Calhoun had a strong political career in South Carolina and served two terms as Vice President of the United States. But since he spent most of his life defending slavery, many believe he should not be honored with a road to his name.

Tom Adair travels on the expressway frequently and says he doesn't disagree with Millender. "If it offends somebody else maybe that's another expression and they might need to change it."

While the board does acknowledge the views of John C. Calhoun are disturbing, some members say they are having a hard time voting to change the name for fear of backlash from the community. But both the board and Millender agree if the name were to be changed, it should represent someone who stands for equality."I don't believe that Augustans feel about black people the way that John C. Calhoun did and we have to make that known we have to make that clear."

"We can't change the past but we can certainly set the future," says Adair. The commission will meet next week to vote on whether to move forward with the name change.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.