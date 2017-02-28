John C. Calhoun Expressway name change debate goes on

It's National Donut Day! If you're looking to celebrate today, here are the specials to catch!More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man. Authorities are searching for a suspect described as being an older man, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.More >>
Evans Towne Center Park will transform into Margaritaville for Columbia County's annual Summer Beach Blast concert on Saturday, June 3rd.More >>
Fire crews responded to an early morning fire near Washington Rd. It happened at Padgett Business Services in Augusta.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a child's death. The incident happened on March 31st just before 10:30 p.m.More >>
