Suspect sought in 5th St. Short Stop theft - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect sought in 5th St. Short Stop theft

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Short Stop theft suspect (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Short Stop theft suspect (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the suspect pictured in this article entered the Short Stop at 1714 5th Street on Feb. 24 at around 12:24 p.m. The suspect along with two others allegedly stole several items from the store. The suspect is described as being sixteen to twenty years old, about six feet tall with a high fade haircut. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a brown jacket and red shorts.

If you have any information about the crime or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Deputy Thomas Langford at 706-821-1038 or 706-821-1080.

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has updated an update to this theft. According to the sheriff's office, the woman pictured in this article turned the missing wallet into the VA in Augusta. All the contents of the wallet were accounted for.

    The Aiken Department of Public is investigating a shooting in Aiken. According to investigators on the scene, a call came in at around 3:30 p.m. for a shooting on the 100 block of Kershaw Street NE.

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has announced that the 911 outage affecting 803-275-XXX numbers in Edgefield County has been resolved.

