Suspect sought in 5th St. Short Stop theft

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the suspect pictured in this article entered the Short Stop at 1714 5th Street on Feb. 24 at around 12:24 p.m. The suspect along with two others allegedly stole several items from the store. The suspect is described as being sixteen to twenty years old, about six feet tall with a high fade haircut. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a brown jacket and red shorts.

If you have any information about the crime or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Deputy Thomas Langford at 706-821-1038 or 706-821-1080.

