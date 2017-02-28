Suspect sought in 5th St. Short Stop theft

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has updated an update to this theft. According to the sheriff's office, the woman pictured in this article turned the missing wallet into the VA in Augusta. All the contents of the wallet were accounted for.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public is investigating a shooting in Aiken. According to investigators on the scene, a call came in at around 3:30 p.m. for a shooting on the 100 block of Kershaw Street NE.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has announced that the 911 outage affecting 803-275-XXX numbers in Edgefield County has been resolved.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a woman wanted for reportedly shoplifting at the Grovetown Walmart three times in two days.More >>
Evans Towne Center Park will transform into Margaritaville for Columbia County's annual Summer Beach Blast concert on Saturday, June 3rd.More >>
