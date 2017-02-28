Aiken moves forward with Downtown Development Project

The City of Aiken has voted to move forward with the Downtown Development Project.

The City Council passed the resolution unanimously at Monday's meeting. City Manager John Klimm has been given the go-ahead to move forward and appoint a citizen's advisory team. The group will have input on design and proposals for the project. That team consists of Kristyne Shelton, Philip Windsor, Larry Comegys, Wilber Lane, Jane Page Thompson, Larry Ogletree, Jason Rabun, Tim Simmons, Jenne Stoker, Bob Alexander, Sam Erb, Barbara Stafford, Gene Hart and Julie Whitesell.

The City's request for proposals asks for development plans for housing, retail and office space in the city's historic downtown area. Four developers have submitted proposals: Carbon Properties of Charlotte, Southeastern Development Associates of Augusta, WW-TW Enterprises of Graniteville and RAL Development Services of New York. Those developers are listed in order of consideration. If an agreement cannot be reached with Carbon Properties, the City will move on to Southeastern Development Associates and so on.

Mayor Rick Osbom recused himself from the discussion and vote, saying the business he owns is in direct competition with a business in the area affected by the development plan and wants to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.