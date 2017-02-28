ALDI looking for people in the CSRA to fill open positions

On Thursday, March 2, ALDI will host a hiring event in Augusta.

The event is in support of the ongoing growth of ALDI in South Carolina and Georgia including Anderson, Boiling Springs, Easley, Gaffney, Greenville, Greer, Laurens, North Augusta, Seneca, Spartanburg, Taylors, and Augusta, GA.

?The event will take place Thursday, March 2, 2017 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton (2651 Perimeter Pkwy

Augusta, GA 30909).

Here are the available positions and compensation: Store Associate - $11.00-$11.50 per hour, depending on location; Shift Manager - $15.50-$16.00 per hour, depending on location; Manager Trainee - $54,000 per year ($22.00 per hour averaging 45 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $70,000 to $75,000 per year as a Store Manager

Job Requirements: must be 18 years or older to apply; high school diploma or GED preferred; must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday; retail experience preferred; management experience preferred for Manager Trainees; drug screening and background check; ability to lift 45 pounds.

According to ALDI, their store offers employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry. Employees averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage. All employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.