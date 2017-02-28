Leven St. closing for upgrades in Columbia Co.

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers aware that Leven Street at Wrightsboro Road will be closed starting Wednesday, March 1st.

Crews are installing a storm drain and completing roadway grading. Depending on weather, construction could last into the weekend.

This is part of the Wrightsboro Road improvement project funded by the Transportation Investment Act.This project runs from Horizion South Parkway to Robinson Avenue in Columbia County.

