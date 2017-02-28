TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle collision slows traffic on Gordon Hwy near Deans Bridge Rd

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has announced that the 911 outage affecting 803-275-XXX numbers in Edgefield County has been resolved.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has announced that the 911 outage affecting 803-275-XXX numbers in Edgefield County has been resolved.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a woman wanted for reportedly shoplifting at the Grovetown Walmart three times in two days.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a woman wanted for reportedly shoplifting at the Grovetown Walmart three times in two days.More >>
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/29/17-6/4/17More >>
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/29/17-6/4/17More >>
Evans Towne Center Park will transform into Margaritaville for Columbia County's annual Summer Beach Blast concert on Saturday, June 3rd.More >>
Evans Towne Center Park will transform into Margaritaville for Columbia County's annual Summer Beach Blast concert on Saturday, June 3rd.More >>
The suspect pictured in this article reportedly stole a white Club Car electric golf cart and battery charger from Augusta Christian School on Baston Road in Martinez.More >>
The suspect pictured in this article reportedly stole a white Club Car electric golf cart and battery charger from Augusta Christian School on Baston Road in Martinez.More >>