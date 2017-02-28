TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle collision slows traffic on Gordon Hwy near Deans Bridge Rd

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision on Gordon Highway.

According to dispatch, the collision is in front of Captain D's at the old Kmart Shopping center near Deans Bridge Road. Two vehicles are involved. It's unknown at this time if anyone is injured.

Two Westbound and two Eastbound lanes of Gordon Highway are blocked. If you are traveling through the area, expect delays.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.