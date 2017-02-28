GA casino bill dies in State Senate - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GA casino bill dies in State Senate

ATLANTA, GA (WFXG) -

An effort to bring casino gambling to Georgia has come up empty.

The sponsor of the bill to make casino gambling legal says the effort is dead for the year. State Senator Brandon Beach says that he doesn't have enough votes to have the bill passed in Committee. However, he says he will travel around the state to promote the idea for the next legislative session.

