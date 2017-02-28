David Klugh

For 30 years David has prided himself on producing the kind of compelling television news stories that viewers can relate to. And he's had the fortune of traveling the world to find them.

Whether it was live coverage of Operation Desert Storm from the Middle East, taking viewers on a voyage aboard a nuclear aircraft carrier, chasing drug smugglers with the US Coast Guard in the Gulf of Mexico, or extended, live coverage of more than a dozen hurricanes from "Andrew" to "Katrina", David has the right background to bring viewers context and perspective from the field and the anchor desk.

He studied Architectural Engineering at Kansas State University. However, as David was preparing to enter the senior year of his major, he found a better way to have a positive impact on people's lives.

David spent the last year of his education completing his Broadcast Journalism degree and immediately began his television career in a very small community in western Kansas.

"I am thankful for that kind of start," David says. "You do it all in a newsroom that small and it teaches you to appreciate every person and every task that eventually brings viewers a complete newscast."

In 2006, David left the anchor chair to manage newsrooms in both Tucson, AZ and Yakima, WA.

“Those six years were some of the most rewarding of my career. But the desire to tell great stories, meet amazing people and hold your public officials accountable was where I knew I could do the most good.”

When he's not FOX 54 News Now at 10:00 p.m., David and his wife of 25 years are huge outdoor enthusiasts. And they both take great pride in their daughter, a brand new graduate of Gonzaga University.

David also spends his time off pursuing his other passions, carpentry and cooking.

"There are few things that bring me more joy than cooking and baking for family and friends," David admits. "It's the best way I know to show people how much I appreciate them."