Public meeting to be held for Furys Ferry Rd. widening project

Columbia County residents will have a chance to get a sneak peek at what the county is planning for the future of Furys Ferry Road. Tuesday night, Engineering Services will hold a public meeting for residents to come in and express their concerns.

As the population of Columbia County continues to grow and more and businesses and schools come to the area the infrastructure and roads will have to grow with it. One of Columbia County's latest projects, the widening of Furys Ferry road, would take this two-lane highway and change it to a four-lane highway with a raised median from the South Carolina state line to Evans to Locks Road.

Right now, this roadway sees about 20,000 cars every day, but engineering officials expect that number to grow to 30,000 vehicles per day in the near future. The project will also include more safety and multi-use trails for bikers and pedestrians. Engineering says that's one thing that residents have asked to see more of with this project.

With all of the construction on Washington road, a lot of pressure has been added to Furys Ferry. But this widening project is still in phase one and Engineering Director Steve Castle says Tuesday night's meeting is to show the public what they have been working on over the past year. "Our concept, as far as what we project the roadway to look like. We'll also have the roundabout at Hardy McManus and Furys Ferry that we're looking at in the future, to kind of drop those four lanes into two as you go out towards the river. And we'll have a model there to kind of show everyone how that will operate."

The meeting will be an informal drop-in, where residents can ask the engineers any questions they may have. The meeting will be held at Riverside Middle School in Evans starting at 6:00 p.m.

Castle also said that the Furys Ferry Widening Project should start in early 2019 and end around 2022.

