15th St. Kroger closes its doors

The 15th Street Kroger in Downtown Augusta will close its doors for good Tuesday. This Kroger has been a staple of the downtown community for more than thirty years. But officials tell us this decision did not come out of the blue.

City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson tells FOX 54 that the MCG Foundation had been discussing the performance of this store for at least the last five years. Store officials say profits have been lacking, but they kept the location open as long as they could because of the area's need for a full-service option for groceries.

With Tuesday's closing, the closest options for residents will be the Washington Road Kroger or the North Augusta Publix on Knox Road; both about ten minutes away from this location. When the closure was announced in January, company representatives said all 110 employees will be considered for positions at one of the other Kroger locations across the CSRA.

Jackson says while this will leave a temporary hole for downtown consumers, according to the MCG Foundation, all is not lost. "They do have some pretty aggressive plans to renovate that shopping center. Basically, remake the entire center. So I know from their angle that they have some long-term goals."

Jackson says negotiations are currently underway for exactly what will replace the Kroger, but those plans haven't been announced just yet. If you want to grab some items at discounted rates, you have until 4:00 p.m. before these doors are closed for good.

