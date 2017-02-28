New lane closures on Washington Road in Augusta

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers aware of some new lane closures.

Single lane closures will be in effect on Washington Road from Berckmans Road heading back towards the Augusta National Golf Club. They'll be in place from 9 am to 3:30 Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Crews will be out there working, and GDOT is asking drivers to use caution getting through the work zone.

