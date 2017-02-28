Friends remember the charm of Jordan Middleton

A community continues to mourn to loss of a young man who was shot and killed in what police say was a case of mistaken identity.

As we first reported on Saturday, Jordan Middleton was shot and killed when a friend's father mistook him for an intruder at their home.

Jordan's friends talked about him in ways that make you regret not knowing him, and it is clear he left a large imprint on those he left behind.

"I remember Jordan as my best friend," said Trelen Murphy. "I would never forget Jordan. He was so close to me, I can just remember him with ease. I think about him all the time. It's easy. I can't forget him."

Jordan Middleton was described as a joy to be around, survived by those that knew him.

He played basketball at Evans High School and transferred to Grovetown in his junior year.

His friends say he hoped to become a Tar Heel at the University of North Carolina after high school.

"I can't even explain all the pain I've been through," said Bingham. "All the tears I've shed and everything. Just crazy."

The death of this bright 17 year old darkened the day for many students.

"It was quiet," said Murphy. "Everybody was going straight to class. We have this corner and nobody was even at the corner today. Some people didn't even come to school."

They say this is not what Jordan would want.

He would do his best to lighten everybody's spirits.

"If you're around him the vibe was just great," said Bingham. "If you were around him, you would laugh. He don't even have to do anything--you would just laugh because he was just that great of a person. His smile was contagious, his laugh was contagious. Everything he did was just funny. He was never in a bad mood at all."

The last time they were all together was at a birthday party just hours before his death.

It provided one of Bingham's most cherished moments.

"Having that last laugh with him," said Bingham. "Last time seeing him with a smile on his face. That was the best memory I've had."

His buddies made shirts with their favorite picture of him--complete with his nickname, JoJo.

"I know Jordan could have made it big somewhere," said Bingham. "Whatever he put his mind to, I knew he was going to make it somewhere. Because he was just that type of person. He had the drive to do whatever he wanted to do."

So far, no charges have been filed against the shooter in this case.

