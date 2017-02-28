Friends remember the charm of Jordan Middleton

The Augusta Common will hosts the Annual Mudbugabeaux-N-Brew Crawfish Festival Saturday June 3rd. It will feature live bands, and a crawfish eating contest. The first 1000 visitors will get free t-shirts. Gates will open at 5:00 PM, music starts at 6:00 PM.More >>
Augusta Richmond County Public Library will host its 4th Annual Junior prom Friday, June 2nd to celebrate it's summer reading program. The event will feature karaoke, games, food and music. It will be held at the Headquarters Library on Telfair St. Admission is free. The event will begin at 6:30 PM. Young adults and parents are invited, you can dress formal or in casual attire.More >>
Fire crews responded to an early morning fire near Washington Rd. It happened at Padgett Business Services in Augusta.More >>
The City of Aiken has received a $500,000 grant to help overhaul the city's water systems. “This project will encourage economic development in your community,” said authority Chairman Robert M. Hitt III in the award letter.More >>
Destination Blueprint is aimed at making Augusta one of the top tourist destinations in the world. There are plans to extend the Augusta Commons and even bring in mobile golf carts for people to get around. So far they plan to bring in golf carts, create a visitor's center, expand the Augusta commons and much more. Commissioners approved the concept on Tuesday but one question still lingers for one. Will it incorporate more of James Brown? "We talked about the golf carts ...More >>
