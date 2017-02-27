Goodale Park playground & walking track closed for dog park cons - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Goodale Park playground & walking track closed for dog park construction

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Construction at Goodale Park (source: Grovetown Parks & Recreation Facebook) Construction at Goodale Park (source: Grovetown Parks & Recreation Facebook)
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

The Goodale Park playground and walking track area will be closed for two weeks for construction of a dog park. The playground will close Monday, Feb. 27 and is expected to reopen by Monday, March 13.

Residents can follow City of Grovetown Parks & Recreation on Facebook for construction updates.

