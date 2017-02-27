Subject wanted for questioning in Deans Bridge Rd. Walmart card fraud case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two subjects wanted for questioning in separate card fraud cases.

The persons pictured in this article are wanted for questioning in separate financial card fraud cases that happened at Walmart on Deans Bridge Road. One incident happened on Jan. 31 and the other on Feb. 8. If you can identify these subjects or have any information about the cases, please contact Investigator Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.

