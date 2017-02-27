GreenJackets host annual Employee Job Fair

If you're Interested in working with the Augusta GreenJackets for their 2017 season, your opportunity is available.

The GreenJackets annual Game Day Employee Job fair is coming up. Its’ at the Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday March 4th, from 9am to 12pm.

Open part-time positions include Parking attendants, promo team assistants, cooks and cashiers, bat boys, ushers, vendors, and more. Applicants must be 16 or older to apply.

The GreenJackets 29th season kicks off April 13th when they take on the Columbia Fireflies.

