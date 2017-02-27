Dr. Samuel Sullivan to participate in White House HBCU listening session

The President of Paine College, Dr. Samuel Sullivan announced he will join presidents who lead UNCF member institutions during a White House Listening Session. The session will be with President Trump's administration on Feb. 27 in Washington, DC. The UNCF Office of Public Policy and Governmental Affairs partnered with the White House and Congressional constituents to coordinate the event.

The White House is interested in hearing from UNCF presidents to address how can the administration better partner with HBCUs and how can HBCUs help to revitalize their surrounding communities.

According to the UNCF their goals for the meeting are to: 1. Educate the Trump Administration officials and Congressional Republicans who may know little about HBCUs, their value and contributions to the nation. 2. Establish new relationships with Republican lawmakers and express appreciation to Democratic lawmakers for their past and continuing support. 3. Make a unified "ask" for additional investments in HBCUs, rather than promote individual institutional needs. 4. Express support for a new Executive Order on HBCUs, but also emphasize that it must be backed up with meaningful federal support - resources, technical assistance, capacity-building, so that HBCUs not only can survive, but also thrive.

If you'd like more information you can contact Helene Carter in the Office of Institutional Advancement at Paine college through email, phone, or cell phone.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.