Explosives training class in Richmond Co. begins this week

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Richmond County Sheriff's Office; Source: WFXG Richmond County Sheriff's Office; Source: WFXG
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Bomb Squad will be hosting its annual explosives training class starting Feb. 27th through March 3rd. It will be located at the Sheriff's office training center at 2098 Greenland Rd.

Explosions may be heard and/or felt within the area of the training center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Electronic message boards are also being placed outside the training area to help let the public know over the weekend.

