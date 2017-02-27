UPDATE: GA domestic violence name-change bill passes State House

UPDATE: GA HB 279, the bill allowing victims of domestic violence to privately change their name, passed the Georgia House unanimously. The bill will now go to the State Senate. If it is passed into law, the bill would allow a judge to keep victims' name-change records sealed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lawmakers in the Georgia House are considering a bill that would allow domestic violence victims to privately change their names.

Name changes are currently required to be made public, but some are concerned that it will allow victims to be stalked by their abusers. The Georgia Coalition Against Violence says it will help victims stay safe.

The bill is scheduled for a vote Monday.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.