UPDATE: GA domestic violence name-change bill passes State House - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: GA domestic violence name-change bill passes State House

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Georgia State Capitol (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Georgia State Capitol (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
ATLANTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: GA HB 279, the bill allowing victims of domestic violence to privately change their name, passed the Georgia House unanimously. The bill will now go to the State Senate. If it is passed into law, the bill would allow a judge to keep victims' name-change records sealed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lawmakers in the Georgia House are considering a bill that would allow domestic violence victims to privately change their names.

Name changes are currently required to be made public, but some are concerned that it will allow victims to be stalked by their abusers. The Georgia Coalition Against Violence says it will help victims stay safe.

The bill is scheduled for a vote Monday.

