Savannah River Brewing Company opens its doors

There are more than 4,000 breweries across the country and now you can find two right here in Augusta.

The Savannah River Brewing Company welcomed hundreds of residents this past weekend to tour the site and taste the hometown-inspired drinks. After waiting on pins and needles, the owners finally received their certificate of occupancy to flick on the "open" sign. And they have big plans to promote brewing across the CSRA.

With names for their in-house crafts like the Westobou Amber and Dynamite Brown Ales, owners say it was important that they infuse the history of the Garden City into its brand. Advertising a family-friendly environment, owners welcomed dogs, food trucks and even a photo booth to create a welcoming environment.

As it stands, you can't just walk into the building and buy a beer. There is currently a bill working its way through the Georgia General Assembly that would allow breweries to sell certain amounts of beer to customers with no strings attached. But in the meantime, the facility can only sell beer to folks who pay for a guided tour.

Company president Steve Ellison tells FOX 54 what customers can expect to learn. "We'll go through, tell them how beer is made. You know, kind of the process of making beer and then tell them the different pieces of equipment. Take them back to our bottling line and our kegger and all that sort of stuff."

Tours of the facility start at $14. You can find company's first batch of local brews in bars around town as well as grocery stores like Publix and Kroger.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.