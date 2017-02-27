Weekend bridge closures coming to McDuffie Co.

Construction on State Route bridge 150 in McDuffie County over I-20 is making progress. Now, weekend detours are now coming into play. They'll start Friday, Mar. 3 at 8:00 p.m. and the bridge will stay closed through Sunday. Crews are repairing the bridges walls.

The detours (pictured) direct traffic traveling north on SR 150 to tum right onto I-20 eastbound and travel east to US 221/Appling Harlem Road at Exit 183 before returning to SR 150 via 1-20 westbound, a total of 15.3 miles. Traffic traveling south on SR 150 would be directed to turn right onto 1-20 westbound and travel one exit west to US 78/Washington Rd before returning to SR 150 via 1-20 eastbound, a total of 6.5 miles

GDOT says they won't shut the bridge down for more than four weekends.

