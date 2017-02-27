Home destroyed in Saddle Horse Rd fire - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Home destroyed in Saddle Horse Rd fire

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Scene after fire on Saddle Horse Rd 2/27/17 (WFXG) Scene after fire on Saddle Horse Rd 2/27/17 (WFXG)
WARRENVILLE, SC (WFXG) -

Fire crews have cleared the scene of an overnight mobile home fire in Warrenville.

The home on Saddle Horse Road is now mostly just rubble. Aiken County dispatchers say no one was hurt.

