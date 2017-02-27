Aiken Goodwill holding job fair boot camp

If you're looking for employment and need some extra help, Goodwill is here to help you. The Goodwill Job connection is holding a Job Fair boot camp in Aiken Monday morning.

The boot camp will be focused on helping people who are looking for jobs in the hospitality industry. At the boot camp, guests will learn what to bring and what not to bring to a job fair, expectations of the job and how to approach employers at a job fair. Monday's boot camp is to prepare people for the actual job fair later this week. They want to make sure that no one goes in blind and comes prepared as the best possible candidate for the job.

A number of employers will be at the job fair including McDonald's, The Stables Restaurant, Aramark at Aiken Regional Medical Center and Helms College.

The boot camp starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Job Connection on Pine Log Road. Participants in the boot camp will get priority admission to the actual job fair on Thursday, Mar. 2. If you want to register for the job fair, you can contact Jennifer Hart at 803-649-7694 or via email at jhart@goodwill. Employers interested in participating in the job fair should also contact Jennifer Hart.

Goodwill Job connection offers job training and career development services throughout the CSRA.

