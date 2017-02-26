Runners in the Augusta University half-marathon find fulfillment differently

Columbia County authorities are looking for a suspect they say stole items from a local Walmart. The incident happened at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.More >>
Columbia County authorities are looking for a suspect they say stole items from a local Walmart. The incident happened at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.More >>
There are reports of a car accident near 520W and Wrightsboro Rd. The call came in about 6:39 a.m. Richmond County dispatch says that 3 vehicles are involved.More >>
There are reports of a car accident near 520W and Wrightsboro Rd. The call came in about 6:39 a.m. Richmond County dispatch says that 3 vehicles are involved.More >>
A church is on fire in McDuffie County. The church is located on Ellington Airline Rd.More >>
A church is on fire in McDuffie County. The church is located on Ellington Airline Rd.More >>
Tuesday voters in Aiken County will elect a new representative for South Carolina House District 84.More >>
Tuesday voters in Aiken County will elect a new representative for South Carolina House District 84.More >>
More details about the investigation into the phishing attack that hit faculty email at Augusta University. A hacker got into the email of university employees last September.More >>
More details about the investigation into the phishing attack that hit faculty email at Augusta University. A hacker got into the email of university employees last September.More >>