Runners in the Augusta University half-marathon find fulfillment differently

The Augusta University half-marathon, 10K and 5K gave even the most seasoned competitors a run for their money.

More than 1,300 runners took a trek around town.

They went through downtown, up the hill at Walton Way, and along Lake Olmstead.

Everyone had their own reasons for running.

"They want to be able to check off 5K, 10K, half-marathon," said Stacie Adkins, CEO of Augusta Sports Council. "They want to accomplish it. It's a goal."

Some see it as a bonding moment.

"Just to get out here and have a good time and enjoy the weather and run with friends or family and today I was able to run with my daughter and run along with her and that was a really exciting time," said Nathan Maxwell.

Others, like the seasoned runners, keep their eyes on the prize.

"This is my Oscar," said Sharon Huff. "It's just a huge sense of accomplishment."

For many, though, it is all about saying 'I've finally done it.'

"I can check it off my bucket list," said Henry Holt, III. "I am so excited that I finished my first half-marathon."

After an exhaustive 13 mile run, he was ready to try another first.

"Little sore, but my wife started teaching yoga, so I'm about to put her to work," said Holt.

A bit of a shakeup is coming to next year's race.

It's moving to Saturday, but will stay on the same weekend.

The route's difficulty is also being tinkered with--the Washington Road and Walton Way areas in particular.

"We're trying to make it a fair course that is still challenging, but not as challenging as it had been in the past," said Adkins.

Adkins says these changes will open the race to less experienced runners and allow more visitors to fit it into their schedules.

