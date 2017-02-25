UPDATE: New details in Jordan Middleton shooting

UPDATE: We now have more details about the shooting death of seventeen-year-old Jordan Middleton.

An incident report from the shooting sheds more light on the events that led to the teen's death. According to the report, the homeowner called law enforcement shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday and informed them that he had shot an intruder in his home. He told dispatch that the intruder was a friend of his daughter's. When deputies arrived, they found the homeowner attempting to administer CPR to a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The homeowner told deputies that his dog had begun barking, so he got his pistol and shouted for anyone in the home to come out. He says that when he checked the guest bedroom closet, a man ran out towards him and he fired once in self-defense. He says he later found out the intruder, now identified as seventeen-year-old Jordan Middleton, was a friend of his daughter's.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office expect to have the case wrapped up within the week, though it might send it over to the district attorney's office for another look before then.

"We don't send every case for a review," said Major Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. "We send some homicides. This one's rather unique. Never seen anything quite like this."

Morris is not implying that any of the information is shaky. The sheriff's office just wants a second set of eyes to reinforce any conclusion reached.

"Cases have twists and turns along the way, so anything can happen," he said.

When deputies arrived at the home of Dereck Fulton, they found him performing CPR on the lifeless body of Middleton.

Anything beyond that is for investigator's ears only until the case gets filed away.

"There's only a handful of people who know all the facts," he said. "Investigators and the people who were there. No one else knows all the circumstances and all the facts surrounding this shooting."

These facts have to do with testimony from the Fulton family, as well as the results of Middleton's autopsy.

He says the public should be careful to condemn anyone before any ruling is reached.

"Our case file is open to the public if they want to request it," he said. "Anyone who's interested in the facts and not rumors or speculation, then it will be made available."

Middleton's story ended in tears, but should never be forgotten. His passing should reinforce an important lesson every parent should share.

"Talk about the dangers of going into a stranger's home without parental approval," said Morris. "And also, allowing someone to come into your home without parental approval. So, hopefully there will be some lessons learned."

One critical bit of information they are looking for in the Middleton's autopsy is the trajectory of the bullet.

This will reveal the distance between Fulton and Middleton at the time of the shooting, and will help determine the accuracy of his testimony.

ORIGINAL STORY: A peaceful, well-to-do neighborhood in Grovetown was the backdrop for a late-night disturbance layered with tensions. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a fourteen-year-old girl sneaked seventeen-year-old Jordan Middleton into her house without her father knowing.

Hearing a noise downstairs late at night, the father got his handgun and pinpointed the noise to the guest bedroom. He says he warned whoever was in the room that he was armed and to come out. Middleton ran out of the closet and the dad fired.

"It's definitely something I would least expect to happen in a neighborhood like this," says neighbor Nathaniel Stiverson.

So far no charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

"These cases are going to deal with very, very specific facts," says Mack Taylor, an attorney specializing in criminal and personal injury law. "Just one fact can turn this case from a justifiable homicide into a murder."

Georgia is a stand your ground state, though this case more accurately fits the 'use of force in defense of habitation'. This law says if there is a reasonable belief that someone entered the home to commit a crime, force can be used to prevent it. Hiding in the closet may have provided that belief.

"Let's just say the dad comes in and the daughter is sitting at the kitchen table with someone," says Taylor. "Obviously, he doesn't have a reasonable belief that this person has gained entry illegally into the home." Defense of habitation could block a lawsuit from the victim's family entirely. "This law, even though it's a criminal statute, would apply to any kind of civil case. If they wanted to bring a wrongful death claim against the man that shot their son, then they might be prohibited from doing that."

As the investigation goes forward, it comes down to proving a reasonable belief of harm.

"It all goes to the belief that the person using the force--what is their reasonable belief as to how this person gained access to the home and what is their intent?" says Taylor.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office expects to have an update on this case early next week.

