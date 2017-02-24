Columbia County steps closer to seeing first ever hospital

It has been three years since the plan to build Columbia County's first hospital was approved. The medical facility is step closer to becoming a reality. It's a wooded area on Gateway Boulevard but that's about to change. After 3 years since commissioners endorsed the plan, there's celebration as the next step is being taken to see the first ever hospital.

"We have a responsibility for healthcare for the entire CSRA and beyond and this is going to be a fantastic opportunity for us to carry out the mission," says Dr. Brooks Keel, Chancellor for Augusta University.

Keel says healthcare will not only rise but the number of jobs and businesses as well. "This will provide that it will cement Columbia County has a place businesses want to come to."

"It means 500 new jobs it means a hospital with a level 2 Trauma Center here in the center of Columbia County," says Columbia County Commissioner Doug Duncan.

But due to a pending lawsuit over if Columbia County needs a hospital, it's preventing them from breaking ground.

Shawn Vincent with Augusta University Health System says despite the road bump, he has high hopes that this hospital will fit in with the growing county. "It's going to be an amazing opportunity for the citizens of Columbia County to have a truly robust health and health and wellness campus in their backyard."

The state of the art hospital will have more than 100 rooms. The total cost of the facility will be right at $150 million.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.