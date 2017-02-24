Augusta Tech launches campaign for adult education

Augusta Technical College, a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), announced it will launch a campaign to promote the Adult Education Program. This will offer basic literacy and math skills training, GED® test preparation, English as a Second Language classes, test readiness exams, transition to college services, GED® test fee scholarships, flexible class hours and locations in every county. The campaign will consist of television commercials, radio advertisements, and rack cards which will be placed in strategic areas in Richmond, Columbia, Burke, McDuffie, and Lincoln counties. All materials will be united with the tagline, “The more you learn, the more you earn.”

The campaign is designed to build awareness of the value of attending adult education classes for work-life preparedness and to determine a student’s readiness to attempt the GED® tests. The adult education teachers at Augusta Technical College have gone through extensive training over the past three years so they can help students improve their academic capabilities and employability skills. Students who attend adult education classes provided by the 22 TCSG colleges have a 12 percent higher pass rate than other test-takers.

The campaign utilizes a new “chatbot” technology to connect interested individuals with the Adult Education resources of the college. Each clip will prompt a text message to a five digit number. Participants can then enter their zip code to receive information about the Adult Education program closest to them. They can then opt-in for a follow-up call, visit their locations webpage or call their location directly. The user-friendly chatbot system makes enrolling in Augusta Technical College’s GED® program simple.

According to American Community Survey 5-year estimates, 553,895 Georgians aged 18-44 are without a high school diploma. Augusta Technical College offers free GED® courses available at 10 classroom sites. The Technical College System of Georgia operates 450 classroom sites throughout the state, with at least one in every county. In the 2016 fiscal year, TCSG’s Office of Adult Education served almost 45,000 students, including prison inmates through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Corrections.

