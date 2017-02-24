Augusta Tech launches campaign for adult education

The Versatility Project held its 1st annual Community Day at the Augusta Commons on May 27. The Versatility Project is a community band that share interest in music and arts. And their inspiration is Augusta. The project wanted to share their passion with the CSRA through dance, music, and a acting. Organizers say it is their way of saying thank you. "Its really important to do something -- to give back. That's what it's all about giving back to the community.", says...More >>
Augusta University says a phishing attack hit faculty email accounts containing the health information of patients. A spokesperson for A-U confirms less than one percent of patients are impacted by the security breach.
The Augusta GreenJackets held their First Responders Appreciation Day on May 27. The GreenJackets hosted the Guns vs. Hoses baseball game. It was a friendly game between local law enforcement officers and firefighters.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has canceled the search for Sanquan Yking Nipper. He has turned himself in.
A Georgia man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month outside of a hotel in Sumter.
A 101-year-old man, John Motes, graduated with Goshen High School's senior class of 2017 on Thursday night. Motes, who should have graduated in 1933, had to drop out of school after his sophomore year due to a health condition.
Lt. Governor Casey Cagle announced Kim Evans and Cassandra Washington as his appointments to the Education Turnaround Advisory Council. Passed during the 2017 Legislative Session, the First Priority Act creates an advisory council to support the State Board of Education and the new Chief Turnaround Officer in our efforts to assist school systems in turning around perennially low performing schools.
DeVos and Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark got into a heated exchange over funding for schools that may discriminate against students.
An app called ClassDojo allows teachers and students to share what happens in real time and is used in more than 130 countries.
South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman says she's concerned after she was informed she wouldn't be able to speak at the Board meeting in Allendale County Monday night.
Finals week can be a stressful time for any student. So who wouldn't like to have a puppy to help relieve that anxiety. Georgia Military College will have therapy dogs on its Augusta campus to help students relieve stress during finals.
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.
Concerned school officials and community leaders in Orangeburg County will hold a forum Monday to talk about the reintroduction of a bill that would merge three school districts into one.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it's a special achievement they'll proudly have forever.
