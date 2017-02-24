Pickleball gaining popularity in the CSRA, new courts opening at Pendleton King Park

There's a sport that's gaining lots of popularity here in the CSRA. You may not have heard of it, but Pickleball is the next big thing. And the city of Augusta is opening some brand new courts at Pendleton King Park on Troupe Street for you to join in the game.

The official opening and ribbon cutting will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. If you're interested in picking up a new hobby, this may be the sport for you. Experts say that beginners can learn everything there is to know about pickleball in just one session.

Just by the name, we can tell it's something interesting: a combination of tennis, ping-pong and badminton. You play on a court that's like a tennis or badminton court but with a lower net. Fun fact: 2017 marks the 52nd anniversary of pickleball. It was invented in Seattle but it's taking off here in the CSRA.

I spoke with Anne Rheins, who coaches one of the pickleball teams here at the YMCA and the Augusta Ambassador of the USA Pickleball Association.

If you want to start playing, there will be open play at the grand opening of the new courts.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.