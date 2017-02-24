AU Medical Center to celebrate purchase of land for new Columbia Co hospital

The Versatility Project held its 1st annual Community Day at the Augusta Commons on May 27. The Versatility Project is a community band that share interest in music and arts. And their inspiration is Augusta. The project wanted to share their passion with the CSRA through dance, music, and a acting. Organizers say it is their way of saying thank you. "Its really important to do something -- to give back. That's what it's all about giving back to the community.", says...More >>
The project wanted to share their passion with the CSRA through dance, music, and acting.More >>
Augusta University says a phishing attack hit faculty email accounts containing the health information of patients. A spokesperson for A-U confirms less than one percent of patients are impacted by the security breach.More >>
Augusta University says a phishing attack hit faculty email accounts containing the health information of patients. A spokesperson for A-U confirms less than one percent of patients are impacted by the security breach.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets held their First Responders Appreciation Day on May 27. The GreenJackets hosted the Guns vs. Hoses baseball game. It was a friendly game between local law enforcement officers and firefighters.More >>
The GreenJackets hosted the Guns vs. Hoses baseball game -- a friendly rivalry between local law enforcement officers and firefighters.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has canceled the search for Sanquan Yking Nipper. He has turned himself in.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has canceled the search for Sanquan Yking Nipper. He has turned himself in.More >>
A Georgia man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month outside of a hotel in Sumter.More >>
A Georgia man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month outside of a hotel in Sumter.More >>