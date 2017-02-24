AU Medical Center to celebrate purchase of land for new Columbia Co hospital

It's been years in the making. Augusta University will celebrate the purchase of eighty-two acres that will house Columbia County's first hospital.

Right off of Exit 190, not too far from the Walmart and YMCA is where the hospital will stand. Given the massive expansion of the county over the last five years, officials say it's the perfect timing to fill this much-needed gap.

Back in 2014, Augusta University Medical Center was awarded a certificate of need by the Georgia Department of Community Health to build a one-hundred-bed hospital. The two-story facility will serve as a level two trauma center with services that will include six operating rooms, twenty-four spaces dedicated for intensive as well as and pre- and post-anesthesia care units.

The road to now hasn't been an easy one for Augusta University. Doctors and University Hospitals were also battling for the one certificate of need that was up for grabs. After several appeals and lawsuits, the ruling stood in Augusta University's favor. But a spokesperson for Doctors Hospital says they're not done fighting. In a statement to FOX 54, Lynthia Owens says, "We believe that bureaucrats should not be in the business of exercising legislative authority to hand-pick a hospital for Columbia County or for any community, and believe the courts will make sure the merits of our case are heard and fully considered."

Columbia County officials have committed to financially contribute to the hospital to ensure its success. Friday's ceremony will take place on Gateway Blvd. right next to Quest Church at 2:00 p.m.

