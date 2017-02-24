Richmond County Deputy recovering after crash

A Richmond County deputy is recovering after being injured in a crash on Thursday night, February 23.

Investigators say the deputy was responding to a call to back up North Augusta Public Safety in a chase coming over the 5th street bridge into Richmond County. The crash happened when the deputy was going north on 12 street crossing Jones street. Witnesses say a Dodge challenger ran a stop sign and hit the Deputy's vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge challenger ran away and is still on the loose. It doesn't appear that the Dodge was the vehicle being chased by North Augusta Public Safety.

The Deputy was taken to the hospital with what is reported to be minor injuries.

