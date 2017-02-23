SLED starts Investigation into death of inmate in Aiken County

SLED is now taking control of an investigation into an inmate's death in the Aiken County Detention Center.

According to deputies from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, detention officer was conducting a routine check when they noticed an unresponsive inmate in a shower. Aiken County EMS was notified while detention officers and medical staff performed life saving measures until EMS arrived. The inmate was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Center where he was treated and then died.

The inmate's identity is being withheld until the Coroner can make the appropriate next of kin. We'll bring you more updates as we follow this case.

