Parents address concerns over lack of discipline in Aiken Co. Schools

Parents tonight in Aiken County are voicing their frustrations in what was the final of several meetings with schools superintendent. And many of them are wondering why tougher punishments fro certain violations are not being used.

At the start of the meeting, parents, students, even principals were given note card to write their recommendations on what needs to be fixed. The focus from Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford was how to move past these issues into the 2016-2017 school year. Not only parents spoke, but teachers voiced their opinion on the constant fights and classroom disruptions. And while both sides admit it's a small percentage of children in these schools, what's going on now must be changed.

"What has to be done is called change, we have to change our mindsets of what we see. It can't be just its your job to do it because it's not just your job, we have to change that mindset," says one Parent.

"Our first steps are really establishing the notion and understanding that we need to be one team, one school district with one set of expectations," says Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford.

Alford also assured parents that additional training on how to better discipline disruptive students is on the way. He'll focus first on Assistant principals. After that, teachers and principals.

