Bomb threat at Textron

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat called into Textron on Marvin Griffin Road in Augusta.

According to officials, the bomb threat came in over the phone to Textron Thursday afternoon. Textron has evacuated its employees and Richmond County investigators are sweeping the building.

This story is still developing. We will update this article when more information becomes available.

