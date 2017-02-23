Accident involving pedestrian on Gordon Hwy at Milledgeville Rd - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Accident involving pedestrian on Gordon Hwy at Milledgeville Rd

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Augusta.

The accident happened on Gordon Highway at Milledgeville Road. According to Lt. Allan Rollins, the pedestrian was struck after two cars were involved in a collision. The pedestrian and two occupants of a vehicle were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly