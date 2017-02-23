Man wanted for shoplifting in Evans

On Feb. 18, 2017 the suspect you see in the picture shoplifted at the Fan Zone on Washington Road in Evans. He took several items including a Broncos jersey, Patriots jersey and a beanie hat. Total value of the items is $92.95.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Robbie Ellis at his office, on his cell, or through email.

