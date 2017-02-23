Man wanted for shoplifting in Evans - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man wanted for shoplifting in Evans

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Suspect from Fan Zone (Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Suspect from Fan Zone (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

On Feb. 18, 2017 the suspect you see in the picture shoplifted at the Fan Zone on Washington Road in Evans. He took several items including a Broncos jersey, Patriots jersey and a beanie hat. Total value of the items is $92.95.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Robbie Ellis at his office, on his cell, or through email

