High School students meet with community leaders to discuss Augusta's future

Leadership skills are important tools that Richmond County has been working to pass onto children in the area. A group of high school students from across the Augusta area will meet with local leaders this morning to develop a plan for the future of the community.

Thursday morning will be the fist time that the community will get to meet this year's class of Youth Leadership Augusta. The current class has forty-two high school juniors from public and private schools in Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken Counties. These students will meet with business, government, education and medical leaders from across the city and state to not only get advice about being a leader in this community but also to give some input on different issues that are important to them as students.

Youth Leadership Augusta encourages students to take an active approach to improve the community where they live. With all of the criticism that Richmond County Schools have seen lately, this is a positive event that highlights some of the good things that students in this area are doing.

Program official Alieggha Brigham says the organization often gives students a voice they didn't know they had. "They get the ability to learn who they are. Not only as a person but as a leader. You know you don't always have to be loud to be a leader. Sometimes you can be the quietest person in the room and make the most..or have the most influence."

Youth Leadership Augusta has been around for about twelve years. They will begin taking applications for the next leadership class soon. Those applications will be available through the schools.

The breakfast starts at 8:00 a.m. I'll be inside and will keep you all updated on what these students and officials plan to discuss.

