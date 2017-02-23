Beech Island man arrested on child porn charges - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Beech Island man arrested on child porn charges

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Michael Ray Hopson (Aiken County Detention Center)
BEECH ISLAND, SC (WFXG) -

An Aiken County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Fifty-eight-year-old Michael Ray Hopson of Beech Island was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 22 by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the attorney general's office. Investigators say Hopson was in possession of child pornography.

Hopson is charged with six counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, which is punishable by up to ten years in prison.

