MAU holding job fair for manufacturing jobs in Grovetown

Residents will be lining up Thursday, Feb. 23 for a shot to work at a state-of-the-art facility in Grovetown. Starting at 10:00 a.m., the doors of the Belair Conference Center will open for a job fair sponsored by MAU Workforce Solutions.

A Grovetown-based company that produces large agricultural equipment is looking to hire assembly technicians to help with day-to-day operations. The Assembly Technician position with MAU at a state-of-the-art manufacturer of large agricultural equipment in Grovetown is an entry-level position with multiple shift availability. The Assembly Technician has a starting pay range of $13.00 an hour. If interested, make sure you tighten up that resume and brush up on your interview skills, because there are only fifty spots up for grabs. The first interviews will kick off at 10:00 a.m. at the Belair Conference Center, 4083 Singh Lane in Augusta. Officials say they plan to take applicants through 4:00 p.m.

If you can't make it out Thursday, you can always visit the MAU website or visit the offices at 501 Greene Street in Downtown Augusta Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Applicants are asked to create or update their MAU account prior to applying in order to better their chance for interview selection.

